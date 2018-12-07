Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lakers-Spurs, Box

December 7, 2018 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. LAKERS (120)

James 13-28 6-9 35, Kuzma 12-22 1-2 27, McGee 4-6 4-4 12, Ball 5-16 1-1 13, Hart 3-8 1-1 7, Beasley 2-5 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-3 0-0 6, Chandler 1-1 2-2 4, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 2-2 12, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-100 17-21 120.

SAN ANTONIO (133)

Gay 4-8 0-0 10, Cunningham 3-8 0-0 8, Aldridge 6-16 2-2 14, Forbes 4-8 3-3 11, DeRozan 11-20 14-18 36, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-7 1-1 13, Poeltl 5-6 4-4 14, White 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 4-9 4-5 14, Belinelli 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 46-91 28-33 133.

L.A. Lakers 36 36 27 21—120
San Antonio 32 36 21 44—133

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-36 (James 3-8, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Ball 2-6, Kuzma 2-7, Beasley 0-1, Hart 0-5), San Antonio 13-31 (Bertans 4-7, Belinelli 3-6, Gay 2-4, Cunningham 2-5, Mills 2-5, Forbes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (McGee 12), San Antonio 48 (DeRozan, Aldridge, Poeltl 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (James, Ball 11), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, San Antonio 18. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus