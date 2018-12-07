Lakers-Spurs, Box

L.A. LAKERS (120)

James 13-28 6-9 35, Kuzma 12-22 1-2 27, McGee 4-6 4-4 12, Ball 5-16 1-1 13, Hart 3-8 1-1 7, Beasley 2-5 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-3 0-0 6, Chandler 1-1 2-2 4, Stephenson 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 4-11 2-2 12, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-100 17-21 120.

SAN ANTONIO (133)

Gay 4-8 0-0 10, Cunningham 3-8 0-0 8, Aldridge 6-16 2-2 14, Forbes 4-8 3-3 11, DeRozan 11-20 14-18 36, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 4-7 1-1 13, Poeltl 5-6 4-4 14, White 1-1 0-0 2, Mills 4-9 4-5 14, Belinelli 4-8 0-0 11. Totals 46-91 28-33 133.

L.A. Lakers 36 36 27 21—120 San Antonio 32 36 21 44—133

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-36 (James 3-8, Mykhailiuk 2-3, Caldwell-Pope 2-6, Ball 2-6, Kuzma 2-7, Beasley 0-1, Hart 0-5), San Antonio 13-31 (Bertans 4-7, Belinelli 3-6, Gay 2-4, Cunningham 2-5, Mills 2-5, Forbes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (McGee 12), San Antonio 48 (DeRozan, Aldridge, Poeltl 8). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (James, Ball 11), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 24, San Antonio 18. A_18,354 (18,581).

