Lakers-Warriors, Box

L.A. LAKERS (127)

James 6-11 5-8 17, Kuzma 6-14 5-7 19, Zubac 9-10 0-0 18, Ball 2-6 1-2 6, Ingram 4-9 5-6 14, Mykhailiuk 2-2 0-0 6, Chandler 0-1 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Rondo 6-11 2-2 15, Hart 4-9 2-2 12, Stephenson 4-6 0-0 11, Caldwell-Pope 4-6 0-0 9. Totals 47-85 20-27 127.

GOLDEN STATE (101)

Durant 5-13 8-8 21, Green 2-7 0-1 4, Looney 5-9 0-0 10, Curry 5-17 3-3 15, Thompson 2-7 0-0 5, McKinnie 2-10 1-2 5, Jerebko 1-6 0-0 2, Bell 1-1 0-0 2, Cook 1-2 0-2 2, Livingston 3-6 1-2 7, Lee 2-3 1-1 5, Iguodala 9-12 2-2 23. Totals 38-93 16-21 101.

L.A. Lakers 32 33 26 36—127 Golden State 25 25 32 19—101

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 13-33 (Stephenson 3-4, Mykhailiuk 2-2, Hart 2-6, Kuzma 2-6, Ingram 1-3, Rondo 1-3, Caldwell-Pope 1-3, Ball 1-4, James 0-2), Golden State 9-36 (Iguodala 3-5, Durant 3-8, Curry 2-8, Thompson 1-3, Lee 0-1, Cook 0-1, Looney 0-1, McKinnie 0-2, Green 0-3, Jerebko 0-4). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 49 (James 13), Golden State 38 (Durant 7). Assists_L.A. Lakers 27 (Rondo 10), Golden State 28 (Durant 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 20, Golden State 21. A_19,596 (19,596).

