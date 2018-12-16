Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Lakers-Wizards, Box

December 16, 2018 8:35 pm
 
L.A. LAKERS (110)

James 5-16 3-6 13, Kuzma 9-15 2-2 20, Chandler 1-3 0-0 2, Ball 4-11 0-0 10, Hart 2-10 0-0 4, Mykhailiuk 2-6 1-1 5, Zubac 2-2 0-0 4, Wagner 5-7 0-0 12, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Bonga 1-1 1-2 3, Caldwell-Pope 9-12 3-3 25, Stephenson 4-8 1-4 12. Totals 44-91 11-18 110.

WASHINGTON (128)

Satoransky 4-7 2-2 11, Green 8-15 0-1 20, Bryant 4-8 0-0 8, Wall 16-27 4-6 40, Beal 10-24 1-1 25, Dekker 10-15 0-0 20, Brown Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, White 0-1 0-0 0, Morris 2-4 0-0 4, McRae 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 54-106 7-10 128.

L.A. Lakers 23 28 25 34—110
Washington 33 38 28 29—128

3-Point Goals_L.A. Lakers 11-36 (Caldwell-Pope 4-6, Stephenson 3-6, Wagner 2-3, Ball 2-7, James 0-2, Mykhailiuk 0-3, Kuzma 0-4, Hart 0-5), Washington 13-31 (Green 4-6, Wall 4-8, Beal 4-9, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 0-1, White 0-1, Dekker 0-2, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Lakers 43 (Chandler 7), Washington 51 (Beal 12). Assists_L.A. Lakers 24 (Caldwell-Pope, Stephenson 5), Washington 30 (Wall 14). Total Fouls_L.A. Lakers 13, Washington 13. Technicals_Stephenson, Washington coach Wizards (Defensive three second). A_20,409 (20,356).

