Late Milik goal helps Napoli beat Atalanta 2-1 in Serie A

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Substitute Arkadiusz Milik scored five minutes from time and Napoli won 2-1 at Atalanta on Monday to keep alive its faint Serie A title hopes.

Second-placed Napoli moved back within eight points of seven-time defending champion Juventus; and three points ahead of third-placed Inter Milan.

Milik scored with an expert volley following a cross from Mario Rui three minutes after he came on for Dries Mertens. The Poland center forward has scored seven of his 15 Serie A goals as a substitute.

“It’s a very important goal for me, as I hadn’t scored in a while,” Milik said. “Of course I want to play more and score all the time — I’m a striker — but everything isn’t always exactly the way you want it to be in football.”

Fabian Ruiz put Napoli ahead less than 90 seconds in by redirecting a splendid cross from Lorenzo Insigne on a counterattack.

Former Napoli forward Duvan Zapata equalized after the break from close range.

Atalanta remained 11th.

