Lathon, Odigie help UTEP pull away from UC Riverside, 71-56

December 16, 2018 5:52 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lathon converted a go-ahead 3-point play, Efe Odigie scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and UTEP used a late surge to hold off UC Riverside 71-56 on Sunday.

UTEP (4-5) had fallen behind by five, 48-43, on a Jordan Gillam 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining. Paul Thomas buried an answering 3, Lathon grabbed the rebound of a Riverside miss, scored on the fast break and was fouled, the 3-point play boosting the Miners ahead 49-48. UTEP sprinted away on an 18-5 run over the next five minutes.

Lathon finished with 14 points, making 7 of 10 at the free-throw line, Odigie made 10 of 11 at the line and UTEP was 24 of 34 on 24 Riverside fouls. The Highlanders (3-8) were 6-for-11 free-throw shooting.

Dikymbe Martin led Riverside with 19 points but had six turnovers, Dragan Elkaz scored 13.

UTEP scored 14 points off 20 Riverside turnovers and outscored the Highlanders 10-0 on the fast break.

