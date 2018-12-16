Lathon, Odigie help UTEP pull away from UC Riverside, 71-56

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lathon converted a go-ahead 3-point play, Efe Odigie scored a career-high 26 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and UTEP used a late surge to hold off UC Riverside 71-56 on Sunday.

UTEP (4-5) had fallen behind by five, 48-43, on a Jordan Gillam 3-pointer with 8:38 remaining. Paul Thomas buried an answering 3, Lathon grabbed the rebound of a Riverside miss, scored on the fast break and was fouled, the 3-point play boosting the Miners ahead 49-48. UTEP sprinted away on an 18-5 run over the next five minutes.

Lathon finished with 14 points, making 7 of 10 at the free-throw line, Odigie made 10 of 11 at the line and UTEP was 24 of 34 on 24 Riverside fouls. The Highlanders (3-8) were 6-for-11 free-throw shooting.

Dikymbe Martin led Riverside with 19 points but had six turnovers, Dragan Elkaz scored 13.

Advertisement

UTEP scored 14 points off 20 Riverside turnovers and outscored the Highlanders 10-0 on the fast break.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.