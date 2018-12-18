Lawson, Moore and No. 1 Kansas top overmatched South Dakota

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dedric Lawson had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Charlie Moore made six 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and top-ranked Kansas pulled away in the second half for an 89-53 victory over plucky but overmatched South Dakota on Tuesday night.

Freshman forward David McCormack added a career-best 12 points off the bench for the Jayhawks (10-0), helping to soak up minutes while Udoka Azubuike is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

Kansas has won 40 consecutive games in Allen Fieldhouse as the nation’s No. 1 team.

Stanley Umude scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Coyotes (6-6), who have never defeated a ranked team in seven tries.

NO. 2 DUKE 101, PRINCETON 50

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett continued his rookie-season scoring rush, finishing with 27 points to help Duke beat Princeton.

Fellow freshman Zion Williamson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils’ first game in more than a week due to an exam break. Duke (10-1) got off to a cold start and didn’t take its first lead until more than 14 minutes in, but eventually got rolling and handed the Tigers their most lopsided loss in program history.

Myles Stephens had 19 points for Princeton (5-5), which scored the game’s first eight points and led 18-16 before Duke put together an 11-0 run.

NO. 8 GONZAGA 89, TEXAS-ARLINGTON 55

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Rui Hachimura had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Texas-Arlington, ending a two-game skid that toppled the Bulldogs from No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Gonzaga (10-2), which lost to No. 3 Tennessee and No. 9 North Carolina last week.

Brian Warren scored 12 points for Texas-Arlington (3-8), which has lost seven straight. They fell to 1-31 against ranked teams.

NO. 14 BUFFALO 71, SYRACUSE 59

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Massinburg scored 25 points, Jeremy Harris added 18 and Buffalo rallied past Syracuse to remain unbeaten.

It was the first win over the Orange since January 1963 for Buffalo (11-0), one of only nine undefeated teams of the 353 that play in Division I.

Syracuse (7-4), coming off a crushing home loss to Old Dominion, folded down the stretch against the Bulls.

Elijah Hughes had 16 points and Frank Howard scored 13 to lead Syracuse. Leading scorer Tyus Battle finished with 11.

NO. 15 OHIO STATE 75, YOUNGSTOWN STATE 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson had a career-high 31 points as Ohio State overcame a terrible start and beat Youngstown State.

Wesson was dominant in the second half, scoring 26 points as the Buckeyes (10-1) were again forced to win in come-from-behind fashion.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points, and Naz Bohannon added 11 for the Penguins (5-9), who have lost five of their last six.

NO. 20 MARQUETTE 92, NORTH DAKOTA 66

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Markus Howard scored 26 points, including 19 over the final 10:22 of the first half to help stabilize Marquette after a sloppy start in a 92-66 win over North Dakota.

Howard, a sharpshooting guard, was 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line. Sam Hauser added 21 points for Marquette (9-2).

Cortez Seales had 14 points and seven rebounds for North Dakota (6-6), which trailed by 22 at the break.

NO. 23 IOWA 78, WESTERN CAROLINA 60

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyler Cook scored 18 points, Luka Garza added 15 and Iowa beat Western Carolina for its third consecutive win.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 10 points for the Hawkeyes (9-2), who forced 26 turnovers and led by as many as 27 points.

Marc Gosselin had 17 points for the Catamounts (3-10), the first team in the Southern conference to hit the 10-loss mark.

