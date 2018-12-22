Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lehigh wins, off to best start since 2012-13 season

December 22, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lance Tejada scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Kyle Leufroy had 20 points, five rebounds and six assists and Lehigh returned from a two-week break to defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 88-76 on Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks outscored Saint Francis 49-31 in the second half and made 13 of 23 shots from 3-point range overall.

Jordan Cohen added 19 points and five assists for Lehigh, which hadn’t played since December 8. Pat Andree made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Leufroy moved into 25th place on the school’s career scoring list. The Mountain Hawks (7-3) are off to their best start since the 2012-13 season when they began 9-2.

Cohen sank a wide-open 3-pointer from the corner to extend Lehigh’s lead to 76-67 with three minutes left.

Advertisement

Jamaal King scored 18 points with nine assists for St. Francis (4-7). Keith Braxton had 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama