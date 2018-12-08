Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lewis with double-double, NJIT defeats St. Francis 82-60

December 8, 2018 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Abdul Lewis and Zach Cooks scored 19 points each, with Cooks missing 20 for just the second time in the last seven games, and Diandre Wilson added 18 points as NJIT rolled past St. Francis (Brooklyn) 82-60 on Saturday.

The trio combined to make 17 of 40 shots while the remaining Highlanders were 9 of 20. Lewis also pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked five shots. The double-double is his second of the season. Both the points and boards are season bests, while his five blocks are a career high.

NJIT (9-2) is off to its best start in Division I, winning a second straight after losing to UMass Lowell a week ago. NJIT’s other loss was to Cornell. The Highlanders outrebounded the Terriers 46-39 and had six blocked shots, limiting St. Francis to 31-percent shooting from the floor (21 of 67).

Christian Rohlehr scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds for his first career double-double to lead the Terriers (5-4), who saw a three-game win streak come to an end.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans