Lightning-Canucks Sum

Tampa Bay 2 1 2—5 Vancouver 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 15 (Point), 8:40. 2, Vancouver, Motte 5 (Virtanen, Stecher), 9:17. 3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 8 (Martel, Erne), 11:07.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Erne 4 (Girardi, Paquette), 8:37.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Tanev 2 (Roussel), 5:46. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 17 (Hedman, Johnson), 17:22. 7, Tampa Bay, Palat 3 (Stralman, Kucherov), 18:17.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-10-15_37. Vancouver 16-14-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-3-2 (38 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Nilsson 3-7-1 (36-32).

A_17,193 (18,910). T_3:10.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Greg Devorski.

