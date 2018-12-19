Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Canucks Sums

December 19, 2018 2:34 am
 
Tampa Bay 2 1 2—5
Vancouver 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 15 (Point), 8:40. 2, Vancouver, Motte 5 (Virtanen, Stecher), 9:17. 3, Tampa Bay, Paquette 8 (Martel, Erne), 11:07. Penalties_Boeser, VAN, (holding), 4:03; Gourde, TB, (slashing), 4:58; Killorn, TB, (high sticking), 6:06; Cernak, TB, (hooking), 15:22; Hedman, TB, (tripping), 19:59.

Second Period_4, Tampa Bay, Erne 4 (Girardi, Paquette), 8:37. Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (hooking), 10:41; Roussel, VAN, served by Goldobin, (roughing), 11:49; Gourde, TB, Major (fighting), 11:49; Roussel, VAN, Major (fighting), 11:49; Gourde, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:49; Martel, TB, (interference), 14:26; Virtanen, VAN, (roughing), 16:31; Leivo, VAN, (roughing), 16:31; Martel, TB, (roughing), 16:31; Gudbranson, VAN, (roughing), 19:11; Paquette, TB, served by Martel, (roughing), 19:11; Killorn, TB, (roughing), 19:11; Paquette, TB, Major (fighting), 19:11; Hutton, VAN, Major (fighting), 19:11.

Third Period_5, Vancouver, Tanev 2 (Roussel), 5:46. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 17 (Hedman, Johnson), 17:22. 7, Tampa Bay, Palat 3 (Stralman, Kucherov), 18:17. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-10-15_37. Vancouver 16-14-8_38.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Vancouver 0 of 6.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-3-2 (38 shots-36 saves). Vancouver, Nilsson 3-7-1 (36-32).

A_17,193 (18,910). T_3:10.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Greg Devorski.

