Lightning-Devils Sum

Tampa Bay 2 2 1—5 New Jersey 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 12 (Point, McDonagh), 13:31. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 20 (Kucherov, Hedman), 19:34 (pp).

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Johnson 11 (McDonagh, Kucherov), 8:20. 4, New Jersey, Iakovlev 1 (Noesen, Vatanen), 11:26. 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 10 (Stamkos, Palat), 12:39.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 9 (Point, Kucherov), 0:20 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 12-8-6_26. New Jersey 8-9-10_27.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 3; New Jersey 0 of 4.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 11-4-0 (27 shots-26 saves). New Jersey, Schneider 0-5-0 (6-5), Kinkaid 9-7-5 (20-16).

A_13,394 (16,514). T_2:32.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

