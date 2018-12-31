Lightning-Ducks Sum

Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1—2 Anaheim 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Cernak, Point), 6:06. 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 5 (Kase, Mahura), 17:08.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Point 23 (Hedman, Kucherov), 0:35.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-12-13-1_35. Anaheim 16-7-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 15-3-2 (36 shots-35 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-6 (35-33).

A_17,340 (17,174). T_2:32.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

