Lightning-Ducks Sum

|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|0
|1—1
|Anaheim
|1
|0
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Cernak, Point), 6:06. 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 5 (Kase, Mahura), 17:08.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Point 23 (Hedman, Kucherov), 0:35.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-12-13-1_35. Anaheim 16-7-13_36.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 15-3-2 (36 shots-35 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-6 (35-33).
A_17,340 (17,174). Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.
