Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Ducks Sums

December 31, 2018 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1—1
Anaheim 1 0 0 0—1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 19 (Cernak, Point), 6:06. 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 5 (Kase, Mahura), 17:08. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (hooking), 6:43; Mahura, ANA, (high sticking), 10:34.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Montour, ANA, (holding), 12:38.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Gourde, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 0:46; Ritchie, ANA, (roughing), 0:46; Lindholm, ANA, (interference), 3:44.

Overtime_3, Tampa Bay, Point 23 (Hedman, Kucherov), 0:35. Penalties_None.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 9-12-13-1_35. Anaheim 16-7-13_36.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 15-3-2 (36 shots-35 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 15-11-6 (35-33).

A_17,340 (17,174). Referees_Brian Pochmara, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held