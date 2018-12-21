Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Flames Sum

December 21, 2018 12:24 am
 
Tampa Bay 1 2 1 0—5
Calgary 3 0 1 0—4
Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 4 (Kucherov, Point), 3:38. 2, Calgary, Bennett 6 (Hanifin, Tkachuk), 4:29. 3, Calgary, Monahan 21 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 7:50. 4, Calgary, Backlund 6 (Bennett), 12:25.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 18 (Kucherov, Erne), 3:19. 6, Tampa Bay, Killorn 9 (Gourde, McDonagh), 5:52.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Girardi 3 (Cirelli), 15:35. 8, Calgary, Gaudreau 16, 17:32.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Hedman G, Point NG, Kucherov NG, Stamkos NG, Cirelli NG, Johnson NG, Miller G), Calgary 1 (Tkachuk NG, Monahan G, Neal NG, Gaudreau NG, Lindholm NG, Hanifin NG, Jankowski NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-12-2_36. Calgary 12-8-10-7_37.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 15-4-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Calgary, Rittich 11-4-2 (36-32).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:50.

Referees_Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

