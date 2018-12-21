Lightning-Flames Sum

Tampa Bay 1 2 1 0—5 Calgary 3 0 1 0—4 Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Palat 5 (Kucherov, Point), 3:38. 2, Calgary, Bennett 7 (Tkachuk, Hanifin), 4:29. 3, Calgary, Monahan 22 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 7:50. 4, Calgary, Backlund 7 (Bennett), 12:25.

Second Period_5, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 19 (Kucherov, Erne), 3:19. 6, Tampa Bay, Killorn 10 (McDonagh, Gourde), 5:52.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Girardi 4 (Cirelli), 15:35. 8, Calgary, Gaudreau 17, 17:32.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Hedman G, Point NG, Kucherov NG, Stamkos NG, Cirelli NG, Johnson NG, Miller G), Calgary 1 (Tkachuk NG, Monahan G, Neal NG, Gaudreau NG, Lindholm NG, Hanifin NG, Jankowski NG).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-14-12-2_36. Calgary 12-8-10-7_37.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 4; Calgary 0 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Domingue 16-4-0 (37 shots-33 saves). Calgary, Rittich 11-4-3 (36-32).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:50.

Referees_Dean Morton, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.