Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Jets Sum

December 16, 2018 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 1 2 1 0—4
Winnipeg 1 2 1 1—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 8 (Palat, Vasilevskiy), 13:01 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Myers, Ehlers), 19:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Tanev 7 (Lowry, Morrissey), 8:36. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 16 (Palat), 9:13. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 14 (Point, Sergachev), 18:09. 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 11 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 19:19.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 14 (Point, Stamkos), 6:55 (pp). 8, Winnipeg, Ehlers 12 (Byfuglien, Scheifele), 14:23.

Overtime_9, Winnipeg, Scheifele 21, 4:18.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-15-18-2_46. Winnipeg 12-16-8-6_42.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-3-2 (42 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-8-1 (46-42).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:38.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress