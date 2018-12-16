Lightning-Jets Sum

Tampa Bay 1 2 1 0—4 Winnipeg 1 2 1 1—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Killorn 8 (Palat, Vasilevskiy), 13:01 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Perreault 7 (Myers, Ehlers), 19:43 (pp).

Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Tanev 7 (Lowry, Morrissey), 8:36. 4, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 16 (Palat), 9:13. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 14 (Point, Sergachev), 18:09. 6, Winnipeg, Ehlers 11 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 19:19.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 14 (Point, Stamkos), 6:55 (pp). 8, Winnipeg, Ehlers 12 (Byfuglien, Scheifele), 14:23.

Overtime_9, Winnipeg, Scheifele 21, 4:18.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-15-18-2_46. Winnipeg 12-16-8-6_42.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 2 of 2; Winnipeg 1 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-3-2 (42 shots-37 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 15-8-1 (46-42).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:38.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brian Murphy.

