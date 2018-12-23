Listen Live Sports

Lightning-Oilers Sums

December 23, 2018 1:24 am
 
Tampa Bay 1 2 3—6
Edmonton 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 12 (McDavid, Puljujarvi), 10:15. 2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 19 (Kucherov, Hedman), 17:09 (pp). Penalties_Rieder, EDM, (tripping), 16:14; Chiasson, EDM, (roughing), 19:37; Point, TB, (roughing), 19:37.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Chiasson 16 (McDavid, Nurse), 2:50 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 16, 13:00. 5, Tampa Bay, Miller 7 (Killorn, Cernak), 14:32. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (hooking), 1:29; Larsson, EDM, (holding), 16:29.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Johnson 15 (Point, Kucherov), 4:17. 7, Edmonton, Draisaitl 17 (McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins), 6:17 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 20 (Kucherov, Stralman), 15:03. 9, Tampa Bay, Johnson 16 (Kucherov, Point), 18:35. Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (tripping), 5:53; Callahan, TB, (slashing), 9:15; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 19:15; Kassian, EDM, (roughing), 19:15; Kassian, EDM, (roughing), 19:15; Paquette, TB, (roughing), 19:15; Kassian, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:15; Paquette, TB, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:15.

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 16-14-15_45. Edmonton 8-11-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Edmonton 2 of 3.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 12-3-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-5-1 (44-39).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:38.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Bryan Pancich.

