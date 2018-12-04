Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lightning-Red Wings Sum

December 4, 2018 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay 0 3 2 0—6
Detroit 2 2 1 0—5
Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 5 (Larkin), 16:54. 2, Detroit, Nielsen 2 (Athanasiou), 17:15.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 7 (Callahan), 5:10. 4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 8 (Gourde), 11:37. 5, Detroit, Nielsen 3 (Witkowski), 13:33. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 10 (Callahan), 14:27. 7, Detroit, Nielsen 4 (Athanasiou), 16:26.

Third Period_8, Detroit, Nyquist 6 (Larkin, Abdelkader), 4:06. 9, Tampa Bay, Miller 6 (Sergachev), 9:50. 10, Tampa Bay, Paquette 7 (Joseph), 14:58 (sh).

Overtime_None.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Hedman G, Point NG, Kucherov G), Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Vanek NG, Nyquist G).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-18-11-1_35. Detroit 12-7-4-1_24.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 1-0-0 (24 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Howard 9-6-4 (35-30).

A_18,477 (20,000). T_2:44.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|13 Get Cloud Smart
12|13 The Human Machine Team
12|13 ATARC Federal Technology Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1972: Last time astronauts walk on moon