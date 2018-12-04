Lightning-Red Wings Sums

Tampa Bay 0 3 2 0—6 Detroit 2 2 1 0—5 Tampa Bay won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Detroit, Nyquist 5 (Larkin), 16:54. 2, Detroit, Nielsen 2 (Athanasiou), 17:15. Penalties_None.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Joseph 7 (Callahan), 5:10. 4, Tampa Bay, Joseph 8 (Gourde), 11:37. 5, Detroit, Nielsen 3 (Witkowski), 13:33. 6, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 10 (Callahan), 14:27. 7, Detroit, Nielsen 4 (Athanasiou), 16:26. Penalties_Green, DET, (interference), 19:42.

Third Period_8, Detroit, Nyquist 6 (Larkin, Abdelkader), 4:06. 9, Tampa Bay, Miller 6 (Sergachev), 9:50. 10, Tampa Bay, Paquette 7 (Joseph), 14:58 (sh). Penalties_Killorn, TB, (hooking), 6:45; Athanasiou, DET, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 6:45; Callahan, TB, (interference), 14:02; Johnson, TB, (tripping), 18:50.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Larkin, DET, (hooking), 4:29.

Advertisement

Shootout_Tampa Bay 2 (Hedman G, Point NG, Kucherov G), Detroit 1 (Nielsen NG, Vanek NG, Nyquist G).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 5-18-11-1_35. Detroit 12-7-4-1_24.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 2.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Pasquale 1-0-0 (24 shots-19 saves). Detroit, Howard 9-6-4 (35-30).

A_18,477 (20,000). T_2:44.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.