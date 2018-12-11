Lions put DE Ziggy Ansah on injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Ziggy Ansah may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions put Ansah and tight end Michael Roberts on injured reserve Tuesday with shoulder problems. Detroit signed tight end Jerome Cunningham and offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi from the practice squad to the active roster.

Detroit kept Ansah this season with the franchise tag , but he’s dealt with injuries all season and has played in only seven games. He’s still managed four sacks, bringing his total to 48 in six seasons with the Lions.

Detroit beat Arizona 17-3 last weekend and plays at Buffalo next. The Lions (5-8) are a longshot to make the playoffs, even more so without Ansah.

It’s not clear where Ansah and the Lions go from here. Detroit drafted Ansah with the fifth overall pick in 2013, and he has been an effective pass rusher ever since. He had a career-high 14½ sacks in 2015, and although he managed only two the following season, he bounced back with 12 in 2017.

But this season, he left the opener in September with a shoulder injury and missed the next six games. He had three sacks in his first four games after returning, but he was hurt again against Arizona.

Coach Matt Patricia held a conference call Tuesday, but it was before the team announced Ansah’s move to IR.

Roberts has played in eight games this season, starting two. He has nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

