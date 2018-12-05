Listen Live Sports

Lions put LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin on IR, add DE Eric Lee

December 5, 2018 3:06 pm
 
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have placed linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Detroit promoted defensive end Eric Lee from the practice squad to fill the roster spot Wednesday.

Reeves-Maybin is tied for the team lead with six tackles on special teams and he had seven tackles on defense this season.

Lee has played in five games this season with the Lions, making two tackles. He started in five games and played in six last season with the New England Patriots for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is now leading the Lions.

Detroit (4-8) plays at Arizona (3-9) on Sunday.

___

