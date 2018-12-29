Lions put Shead on IR, rule Agnew, Lawson out versus Packers

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put cornerback DeShawn Shead on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Andre Chachere off the practice squad.

Detroit made the moves Saturday, a day before ending the season at Green Bay.

The Lions (5-10) also ruled out returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (ankle) against the Packers.

Chachere was added to Detroit’s practice squad in Week 12, after the Houston Texas released him from their practice team.

