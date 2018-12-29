Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lions put Shead on IR, rule Agnew, Lawson out versus Packers

December 29, 2018 7:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have put cornerback DeShawn Shead on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Andre Chachere off the practice squad.

Detroit made the moves Saturday, a day before ending the season at Green Bay.

The Lions (5-10) also ruled out returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Nevin Lawson (ankle) against the Packers.

Chachere was added to Detroit’s practice squad in Week 12, after the Houston Texas released him from their practice team.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union