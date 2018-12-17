Lipscomb shoots 60 percent, routs D-III Covenant 119-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Mathews scored 22 points, John Matt Merritt added 21 and Lipscomb routed Division III Covenant 119-48 on Monday night.

Lipscomb (8-3) has won two of its last three including a 107-81 victory against Navy.

Mathews scored 16 points in the first half and the Bisons led 59-14. Merritt scored all 21 on 8-of-9 shooting in the second half. The duo each made three of the Bisons’ 12 3-pointers.

Rob Marberry had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Lipscomb, which shot 46 of 77 (60 percent) from the field and outrebounded Covenant 55-22. Andrew Fleming, Jake Wolfe and Alex Jones added 10 points apiece, and Ahsan Asadullah grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Bryce Watts scored 10 points to lead Covenant, which shot just 28 percent (17 of 61) from the field but made 12 3-pointers.

