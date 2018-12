Little League star Mo’ne Davis to play softball at Hampton

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mo’ne Davis, the first female pitcher to win a Little League World Series game, will attend Hampton University and play softball.

At 13, Davis delivered her 70-mph fastballs for Philadelphia’s Taney Youth Baseball Association during the 2014 LLWS and became a national celebrity. She appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated and was named AP Female Athlete of the Year .

Davis played softball, basketball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Philadelphia.

Hampton coach Angela Nicholson told the Daily Press of Newport News, Virginia, that Davis will play middle infielder and major in journalism and communications.

Advertisement

Her parents told the Philadelphia Tribune on Tuesday that she chose Hampton over five other schools because of its communications program.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.