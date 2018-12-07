Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Littrell to remain North Texas coach amid K-State interest

December 7, 2018 3:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Seth Littrell has decided to remain at North Texas after Kansas State had expressed interest in one of the nation’s up-and-coming coaches to replace Hall of Famer Bill Snyder.

Littrell told the Mean Green in a meeting Friday that he would not be leaving for the Wildcats. It ended a courtship in which Littrell met with Kansas State officials several times this week. North Texas will face Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl next week.

North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is among the front-runners for the Kansas State job given his close relationship with Wildcats athletic director Gene Taylor. Memphis coach Mike Norvell and Troy coach Neal Brown are also considered candidates.

Snyder retired last weekend after 27 seasons with the Wildcats.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus