Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

LIU Brooklyn rallies to beat Fordham 60-57

December 30, 2018 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Raiquan Clark scored 23 points and LIU Brooklyn used a late rally to get past Fordham for a 60-57 win in the final nonconference game for both teams on Sunday night.

The Blackbirds (6-6) took their first lead of the game since scoring the opening basket when Clark’s pair of free throws made it 58-57 with 1:07 left in the second half.

Clark added a pair of free throws with 4.7 seconds left and the Rams’ Antwon Portley missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

LIU Brooklyn trailed by as many as 12 early in the second half and were still down 53-46 with 5:18 to go. Clark scored six straight points to cut the deficit to one and Julius van Sauers’ 3-pointer tied it at 55 with 2:20 left.

Advertisement

Tyrn Flowers added 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Blackbirds.

Portley scored 18 and Nick Honor added 14 for the Rams (9-4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held