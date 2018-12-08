Listen Live Sports

Lloyd, Cook combine for 48, lead S. Illinois to 83-73 win

December 8, 2018 9:48 pm
 
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Sean Lloyd Jr. and Aaron Cook combined for 48 points as Southern Illinois led throughout the second half to grab its fifth straight win, an 83-73 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

Lloyd scored 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting and Cook added 23, draining 5 of 7 from long range and going 8 of 8 from the line. Kavion Pippen contributed 18 points, hitting 9 of 11 from the floor.

Southern Illinois (7-3) took an early lead, fell behind briefly, and retook the lead to go ahead 35-33 at the break. Pippen slammed home a dunk and followed with a jump shot to start the second half as the Salukis rolled to a 61-48 lead midway of the second period after Lloyd nailed a 3-pointer. The Redhawks rallied in the final minutes but could not close the gap.

Ledarrius Brewer had 17 points for Southeast Missouri State (5-5). Skyler Hogan added 14 points.

Southern Illinois was 18 of 22 from the free-throw line while the Redhawks made just 5 of 10.

