Loelling, Tretiakov get easy World Cup skeleton wins

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Jacqueline Loelling of Germany won a World Cup women’s skeleton race on her home track Friday, adding to her run of dominance at Winterberg.

In four World Cups there, Loelling has two golds and two silvers. Germany’s Tina Hermann got the silver, a massive 0.67 seconds back of Loelling’s winning time of 1:55.16 for two runs. Austria’s Janine Flock was third, 0.03 behind Hermann.

The top American was Kendall Wesenberg, who placed 15th.

Russia’s Alexander Tretiakov won the men’s race easily, his time of 1:52.07 way ahead of Germany’s Axel Jungk (1:52.90) and Olympic champion Yun Sungbin of Korea (1:52.91). Kyle Brown was 13th for the U.S.

