Longtime Indiana sports writer Terry Hutchens dead at 60

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime Indiana sports writer Terry Hutchens has died after being critically injured in an automobile collision. He was 60.

Scotty Underwood, editor of The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin, says Hutchens’ family notified the newspaper that he died Friday at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. Hutchens most recently was Indiana University beat writer for CNHI Sports Indiana, a conglomeration of 13 newspapers, including The Herald Bulletin, and websites throughout the state.

Hutchens was a five-time recipient of the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Indiana Sports Writer of the Year Award. Before CNHI, Hutchens worked for The Indianapolis Star, The Indianapolis News and the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel. He covered the NFL’s Colts as well as the end of the Bob Knight era for Indiana basketball.

The collision occurred earlier this week in suburban Fishers. Survivors include his wife, Susan; his mother, Dena; and sons Bryan and Kevin.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.