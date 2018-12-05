Listen Live Sports

Louisiana-Lafayette downs NAIA Loyola New Orleans 97-84

December 5, 2018 11:07 pm
 
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — JaKeenan Gant scored 21 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks and Louisiana-Lafayette beat NAIA-member Loyola New Orleans 97-84 on Wednesday night.

Louisiana (6-3) got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Justin Miller and Jerekius Davis grabbed 11 boards. Louisiana had six players with at least four rebounds for a 58-40 edge on the glass. Jeremy Hayes scored 17 points and Malik Marquetti scored 15 for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana led 44-38 at halftime and extended the lead to 55-45 when Gant and Miller made back-to-back 3-pointers. Davis’ layup with just less than six minutes left made it 82-62.

Freshman Zach Wrightsil led the Wolfpack with 23 points and 15 rebounds, Myles Burns scored 14 with seven rebounds, Terry Smith Jr. scored 13 points and Ethan Turner scored 11.

Louisiana has won its last 16 games at home against in-state opponents going back to Jan. 19, 2015. The Ragin Cajuns have won 15 straight at home against all non-conference opponents since March 23, 2016.

