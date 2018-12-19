Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Louisville dance team coach fired for fiscal misconduct

December 19, 2018 6:47 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A termination letter released by the University of Louisville says its dance team coach was fired for financial misconduct.

News outlets report the letter dated Dec. 14 said Todd Sharp was terminated after a six-month review found that the team’s deposits were around $40,000 less than expected.

The university’s audit found that deposits for cheer and dance between May 2016 and October 2018 totaled $29,372, when deposits between April 2017 and June 2018 alone should have totaled $70,000.

The letter from athletic director Vince Tyra says Sharp directed the submission of funds to himself in cash.

Advertisement

Sharp has the right to appeal. He hasn’t returned news outlets’ requests for comment.

The award-winning coach featured in Lifetime’s “So Sharp” also resigned his position at Indiana’s Floyd Central High School.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth