Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Love’s double-double leads Wright State over Morehead State

December 18, 2018 9:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 19 points, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry added 18 apiece and Wright State defeated Morehead State 78-67 on Tuesday night.

Love had 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double and Skyelar Potter added 12 points off the bench for the Raiders (6-6).

Wright State went 5 of 11 from distance and made 16 of 20 free throws in the second half. Morehead State’s A.J. Hicks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap an 8-0 spurt in the last 69 seconds.

Hicks was one of five players in double figures for the Eagles (3-8) with 13. Lamontray Harris led the way with 16 points and Jordan Walker also had 13.

Advertisement

After the Eagles scored the first four points of the second half, Love scored seven points and Wampler four during an 11-0 run and a 42-38 lead. The Raiders kept a slim lead before pushing it up to 73-60 with 2:19 to play.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

The USO brightens the holidays for servicemen in Iraq

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth