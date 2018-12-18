Love’s double-double leads Wright State over Morehead State

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Loudon Love scored 19 points, Bill Wampler and Cole Gentry added 18 apiece and Wright State defeated Morehead State 78-67 on Tuesday night.

Love had 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double and Skyelar Potter added 12 points off the bench for the Raiders (6-6).

Wright State went 5 of 11 from distance and made 16 of 20 free throws in the second half. Morehead State’s A.J. Hicks hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap an 8-0 spurt in the last 69 seconds.

Hicks was one of five players in double figures for the Eagles (3-8) with 13. Lamontray Harris led the way with 16 points and Jordan Walker also had 13.

After the Eagles scored the first four points of the second half, Love scored seven points and Wampler four during an 11-0 run and a 42-38 lead. The Raiders kept a slim lead before pushing it up to 73-60 with 2:19 to play.

