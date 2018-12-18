Listen Live Sports

Loyola-Chicago rolls past D-III Benedictine 75-47

December 18, 2018 11:23 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Krutwig scored 18 points and Loyola-Chicago rolled to a 75-47 victory over Division III Benedictine on Tuesday night.

It was the second-straight blowout win for Loyola-Chicago (7-5), which beat Norfolk State 80-49 on Sunday following a 55-41 loss at then-No. 23 Maryland on Dec. 8.

Krutwig was 8 of 10 from the field. Clayton Custer added 11 points and seven assists, and Franklin Agunanne chipped in with a career-best 10 points for the Ramblers.

Kenny Bogus scored 12 points and Carl Singletary Jr. had 11 to lead Benedictine. The duo combined for five of Benedictine’s nine 3-pointers.

The Ramblers closed the first half on a 13-2 surge for a 40-26 halftime lead. Christian Negron had a dunk and Custer a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 spurt that stretched the lead to 49-28. Cooper Kaifes’ 3 made it a 31-point lead with 5:38 remaining.

