Loyola Marymount beats Boise State 70-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Batemon made a layup with one second remaining for a game-high 30 points, and Loyola Marymount defeated Boise State 70-69 on Wednesday night.

LMU led 67-59 with 4:31 remaining before Boise State’s RJ Williams scored eight points in a 10-1 run to take the lead. His layup with seven seconds left gave the Broncos a 69-68 lead. Batemon took the inbounds pass, drove the length of the court and finished at the rim.

Joe Quintana scored 17 points for LMU, which at 11-1 is off to the best 12-game start in program history.

Williams, a Los Angeles native and junior college transfer in his first season with the Broncos, scored 21 points with five rebounds and three assists. Justinian Jessup had 15 points and eight rebounds and Zach Haney scored 13 points.

Advertisement

Williams’ last bucket gave Boise State (4-7) its only lead since 5-3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.