Lydia Ko receives New Zealand honor

December 30, 2018 3:41 pm
 
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former top-ranked golfer Lydia Ko has received one of New Zealand’s highest civil honors.

The 21-year-old Korean-born golfer was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the country’s New Year’s honors list.

Ko was the top-ranked women’s golfer from February 2015 to June 2017. She was also the youngest player to win a professional tournament and the youngest tournament winner on the LPGA tour.

Ko said the award was “a huge honor for me. I am grateful to be recognized alongside many talented, inspiring New Zealanders and those who make New Zealand a better country for all of us Kiwis.”

