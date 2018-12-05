Lyon’s 9-game unbeaten run ends with 2-0 home loss to Rennes

PARIS (AP) — Lyon’s unbeaten run ended when it lost 2-0 at home to Rennes on Wednesday, with Hatem Ben Arfa scoring against his former club.

The hosts, which spurned a chance to move up to second in the league, had not lost in nine games in all competitions since a 5-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain two months ago.

Winger Ben Arfa netted in the 41st minute — his third goal in nine league games since joining Rennes — and striker Jordan Siebatcheu got his first for the club two minutes later.

Lyon is fourth, one point behind Montpellier and two adrift of second-place Lille. Later Wednesday, runaway leader PSG is at Strasbourg.

PSG dropped its first points of the season when it drew 2-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday.

OTHER MATCHES

Marseille twice took the lead before losing 3-2 at Nantes.

The visitors struck through midfielder Morgan Sanson and winger Florian Thauvin’s penalty, his 11th goal of the campaign, but striker Emiliano Sala replied with a firm header and then used his upper-body strength to help set up a goal for midfielder Abdoulaye Toure.

Sloppy Marseille defending then led to attacking midfielder Gabriel Boschilia’s close-range winner midway through the second half.

Sala is level at the top of the scoring charts on 12 goals with PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who was on the bench for PSG’s game.

Marseille stays fifth because sixth-place Saint-Etienne lost 3-2 at improving Bordeaux, which scored a 90th-minute winner through Brazilian defender Pablo to move into 10th spot.

Defender Loick Landre grabbed a 96th-minute winner as Nimes won 2-1 at struggling Caen to climb to eighth behind Patrick Vieira’s Nice.

Dijon won 2-1 at home to bottom club Guingamp while Toulouse was beaten 1-0 at Reims.

