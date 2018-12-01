Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Lyons hits 3s in 2OT; Furman beats Western Carolina 90-88

December 1, 2018 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Lyons made a pair of 3-pointers in double overtime and finished with 29 points to lead Furman to a 90-88 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday in the Southern Conference opener for both schools.

Lyons opened the second extra period with back-to-back 3s, but Western Carolina answered with a pair of layups from Carlos Dotson and another from Marc Gosselin, and the game was tied at 82. The Paladins then pulled away with a 7-0 run for an 89-82 lead with 33 seconds left. The Catamounts cut the deficit to 89-86 with nine seconds left but Alex Hunter’s free throw stretched the lead back to four with eight seconds to play.

Lyons made six shots from long range, including one with 22 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Matt Rafferty added 21 points for Furman (8-0, 1-0).

Dotson scored 27 points to lead Western Carolina (2-7, 0-1). Kameron Gibson added 17 points and Gosselin had 16. Gibson’s 3 tied it 76-76 late in the first OT.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Trump tosses coin at Army, Navy football game

Today in History

1920: President Wilson wins Nobel Peace Prize