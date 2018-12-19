Listen Live Sports

MacDougall’s career night helps Utah Valley beat Idaho St.

December 19, 2018 11:36 pm
 
OREM, Utah (AP) — Senior Connor MacDougall had his first career double-double and Jake Toolson scored 18 points to help Utah Valley beat Idaho State 88-77 on Wednesday night.

MacDougall, a graduate transfer from New Mexico who began his collegiate career at Arizona State, was 12-of-12 shooting and had career highs of 28 points and 10 rebounds. Benjamin Nakwaasah had 11 points and a career-best seven assists for Utah Valley (9-4).

Jared Stutzman’s 3-pointer with 6:39 left in the first half gave Idaho State (4-4) a 10-point lead but the Bengals went scoreless for the next four-plus minutes and Utah Valley scored 28 of the next 32 points, including a 7-0 run to open the second half, to make it 47-33 with 17½ minutes to play. Gary Chivichyan scored nine points in a 13-4 spurt that pulled the Bengals within three about five minutes later but they would get no closer.

Chivichyan led Idaho State with 23 points, including five 3-pointers, Brandon Boyd scored 16 and Balint Mocsan and Chier Maker added 12 points apiece.

The Bengals made 27 of 54 from the field, including 12 of 28 from 3-point range, but made just 11-of-17 free throws. Utah Valley, despite shooting 16 percent (3 of 19) from behind the arc, was 30 of 54 overall and hit 25-of-27 foul shots.

