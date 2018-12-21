Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Bulls, Box

December 21, 2018 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (80)

Isaac 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 4-17 6-10 14, Vucevic 8-19 2-2 19, Augustin 2-9 4-4 8, Fournier 8-15 3-4 24, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 1-4 1, Ross 1-11 0-0 2, Grant 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 28-86 16-24 80.

CHICAGO (90)

Holiday 3-11 5-5 11, Markkanen 12-20 4-4 32, Carter Jr. 5-8 0-0 10, Arcidiacono 1-4 2-2 4, Dunn 4-14 4-6 12, Hutchison 1-4 0-0 2, Lopez 5-6 3-7 14, Blakeney 0-4 1-2 1, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 33-75 19-26 90.

Orlando 20 19 24 17—80
Chicago 19 27 27 17—90

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-33 (Fournier 5-10, Isaac 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Grant 0-1, Gordon 0-3, Ross 0-4, Augustin 0-5), Chicago 5-17 (Markkanen 4-6, Lopez 1-1, Dunn 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-3, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Vucevic 19), Chicago 50 (Holiday 10). Assists_Orlando 20 (Fournier 6), Chicago 23 (Arcidiacono 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Chicago 21. Technicals_Carter Jr., Markkanen. A_20,436 (20,917).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama