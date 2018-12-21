Magic-Bulls, Box

ORLANDO (80)

Isaac 2-4 0-0 5, Gordon 4-17 6-10 14, Vucevic 8-19 2-2 19, Augustin 2-9 4-4 8, Fournier 8-15 3-4 24, Iwundu 1-4 0-0 3, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 1-4 1, Ross 1-11 0-0 2, Grant 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 28-86 16-24 80.

CHICAGO (90)

Holiday 3-11 5-5 11, Markkanen 12-20 4-4 32, Carter Jr. 5-8 0-0 10, Arcidiacono 1-4 2-2 4, Dunn 4-14 4-6 12, Hutchison 1-4 0-0 2, Lopez 5-6 3-7 14, Blakeney 0-4 1-2 1, Harrison 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 33-75 19-26 90.

Orlando 20 19 24 17—80 Chicago 19 27 27 17—90

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-33 (Fournier 5-10, Isaac 1-2, Iwundu 1-2, Vucevic 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Grant 0-1, Gordon 0-3, Ross 0-4, Augustin 0-5), Chicago 5-17 (Markkanen 4-6, Lopez 1-1, Dunn 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-3, Holiday 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 47 (Vucevic 19), Chicago 50 (Holiday 10). Assists_Orlando 20 (Fournier 6), Chicago 23 (Arcidiacono 8). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Chicago 21. Technicals_Carter Jr., Markkanen. A_20,436 (20,917).

