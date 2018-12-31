Listen Live Sports

Magic-Hornets, Box

ORLANDO (100)

Isaac 4-9 2-2 11, Gordon 6-17 0-0 14, Vucevic 5-13 1-4 12, Grant 4-10 0-0 9, Fournier 3-6 1-1 9, Iwundu 3-5 3-4 9, Jefferson 0-1 2-2 2, Martin 2-3 0-0 4, Birch 0-1 4-4 4, Bamba 2-5 1-2 5, Briscoe 3-5 0-0 6, Caupain 2-3 0-0 5, Ross 4-14 0-0 10. Totals 38-92 14-19 100.

CHARLOTTE (125)

Batum 3-6 0-0 7, Williams 3-9 2-2 10, Zeller 3-5 8-8 14, Walker 10-16 2-2 24, Lamb 4-4 1-1 9, Bridges 2-5 2-2 6, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 1-1 5, Kaminsky 2-2 1-2 6, Hernangomez 2-5 6-7 10, Biyombo 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 3-8 2-2 10, Monk 7-14 4-4 21, Parker 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 42-85 30-33 125.

Orlando 23 30 24 23—100
Charlotte 36 27 32 30—125

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-35 (Fournier 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Ross 2-7, Caupain 1-1, Vucevic 1-3, Grant 1-4, Isaac 1-5, Iwundu 0-1, Birch 0-1, Bamba 0-1, Martin 0-1, Briscoe 0-1), Charlotte 11-24 (Monk 3-6, Graham 2-3, Williams 2-3, Walker 2-5, Kaminsky 1-1, Batum 1-2, Bridges 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Parker 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 48 (Bamba 12), Charlotte 46 (Hernangomez 8). Assists_Orlando 22 (Gordon, Grant 5), Charlotte 29 (Walker 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Charlotte 16. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_14,694 (19,077).

