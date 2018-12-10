Magic-Mavericks, Box

ORLANDO (76)

Gordon 4-15 0-0 10, Isaac 2-4 0-0 4, Vucevic 4-15 0-0 8, Augustin 3-8 0-0 6, Simmons 7-10 2-2 18, Frazier Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Iwundu 2-7 0-0 6, Martin 1-1 0-0 3, Birch 4-8 0-0 8, Briscoe 1-3 1-2 3, Grant 1-5 0-0 3, Ross 3-11 1-1 7. Totals 32-89 4-5 76.

DALLAS (101)

Matthews 3-10 2-3 10, Barnes 7-15 0-0 19, Jordan 3-7 1-1 7, Doncic 2-11 3-3 7, Brunson 7-9 2-4 17, Finney-Smith 2-3 4-4 9, Kleber 0-2 2-2 2, Powell 7-12 2-3 16, Mejri 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 5-5 8, Barea 3-9 0-0 6, Broekhoff 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-82 21-25 101.

Orlando 19 21 13 23— 76 Dallas 24 28 23 26—101

3-Point Goals_Orlando 8-28 (Simmons 2-4, Iwundu 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Martin 1-1, Grant 1-4, Vucevic 0-1, Isaac 0-2, Augustin 0-3, Ross 0-3), Dallas 10-35 (Barnes 5-10, Matthews 2-5, Brunson 1-2, Harris 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-2, Kleber 0-1, Mejri 0-1, Broekhoff 0-1, Barea 0-2, Powell 0-4, Doncic 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 43 (Vucevic 16), Dallas 51 (Doncic 11). Assists_Orlando 18 (Vucevic 4), Dallas 28 (Doncic 9). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Dallas 11. Technicals_Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_19,334 (19,200).

