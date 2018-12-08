Maple Leafs-Bruins Sum

Toronto 0 0 3—3 Boston 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Boston, Forsbacka Karlsson 3 (Grzelcyk, Pastrnak), 11:20.

Second Period_2, Boston, Backes 3 (Krug, Marchand), 8:54 (pp). 3, Boston, Krug 1 (Krejci, Marchand), 17:45.

Third Period_4, Boston, Heinen 3 (Moore, Donato), 1:47. 5, Toronto, Dermott 2 (Gardiner, Matthews), 4:03. 6, Boston, Krejci 4 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 4:37. 7, Boston, Donato 3 (Heinen, Krug), 6:13. 8, Toronto, Matthews 16 (Rielly, Johnsson), 9:30. 9, Toronto, Johnsson 7 (Gardiner, Marleau), 12:22 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-9-12_32. Boston 8-15-9_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 4; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 4-1-1 (4 shots-4 saves), Andersen 16-7-0 (28-22). Boston, Halak 8-4-2 (32-29).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Jean Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.