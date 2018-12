Maple Leafs-Bruins Sums

By The Associated Press

Toronto 0 0 3—3 Boston 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Boston, Forsbacka Karlsson 3 (Grzelcyk, Pastrnak), 11:20. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (cross checking), 0:13; Gardiner, TOR, (roughing), 10:07; Krejci, BOS, (roughing), 10:07.

Second Period_2, Boston, Backes 3 (Krug, Marchand), 8:54 (pp). 3, Boston, Krug 1 (Krejci, Marchand), 17:45. Penalties_Ennis, TOR, (tripping), 6:14; Kadri, TOR, (tripping), 8:34; Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 10:06; Backes, BOS, (hooking), 11:02; Gardiner, TOR, (boarding), 11:33; Kadri, TOR, Major (fighting), 14:32; Carlo, BOS, Major (fighting), 14:32.

Third Period_4, Boston, Heinen 3 (Moore, Donato), 1:47. 5, Toronto, Dermott 2 (Gardiner, Matthews), 4:03. 6, Boston, Krejci 4 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 4:37. 7, Boston, Donato 3 (Heinen, Krug), 6:13. 8, Toronto, Matthews 16 (Rielly, Johnsson), 9:30. 9, Toronto, Johnsson 7 (Gardiner, Marleau), 12:22 (pp). Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, Major (cross checking), 9:53; Hyman, TOR, Major (interference), 9:53; Hyman, TOR, Major (fighting), 9:53; Grzelcyk, BOS, Major (fighting), 9:53; Grzelcyk, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:53; Grzelcyk, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:53; Hyman, TOR, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:53; Wagner, BOS, served by Donato, (charging), 10:55; Wagner, BOS, Misconduct (misconduct), 10:55.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 11-9-12_32. Boston 8-15-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 1 of 4; Boston 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 4-1-1 (4 shots-4 saves), Andersen 16-7-0 (28-22). Boston, Halak 8-4-2 (32-29).

A_17,565 (17,565). Referees_Jean Hebert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Tony Sericolo.

