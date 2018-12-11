Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Hurricanes Sum

December 11, 2018 9:35 pm
 
Toronto 1 1 2—4
Carolina 0 1 0—1

First Period_1, Toronto, Ennis 5 (Gauthier, Dermott), 8:35.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Williams 6 (Rask, Aho), 12:44 (pp). 3, Toronto, Rielly 10 (Matthews, Nylander), 13:51.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Marleau 8 (Nylander, Kadri), 5:49. 5, Toronto, Tavares 19 (Gardiner, Marner), 8:29.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-7-7_29. Carolina 8-10-12_30.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Carolina 1 of 5.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 17-8-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Carolina, Mrazek 4-5-2 (29-25).

A_11,907 (18,680). T_2:20.

Referees_Francis Charron, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

