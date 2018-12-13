Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Lightning Sums

December 13, 2018 10:23 pm
 
Toronto 1 0 0—1
Tampa Bay 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Toronto, Kapanen 12, 5:26. 2, Tampa Bay, Cirelli 9 (Callahan), 8:20 (sh). Penalties_Paquette, TB, (high sticking), 6:54; Dermott, TOR, (slashing), 14:21; Gourde, TB, (delay of game), 18:35.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 13 (Hedman, Miller), 5:31 (pp). 4, Tampa Bay, Killorn 7 (Miller, Cirelli), 19:24. 5, Tampa Bay, Johnson 13 (Kucherov, Girardi), 19:58. Penalties_Kadri, TOR, (closing hand on the puck), 3:57; Killorn, TB, (interference), 6:32; Kadri, TOR, (roughing), 8:44; Cernak, TB, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 8:44; Callahan, TB, (roughing), 8:44; Kapanen, TOR, (tripping), 10:07; Girardi, TB, (delay of game), 13:12.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Stamkos, TB, (interference), 9:26.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 10-23-16_49. Tampa Bay 7-12-2_21.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 6; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 17-9-0 (21 shots-17 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 10-3-1 (49-48).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:39.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

