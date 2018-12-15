Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Panthers Sum

December 15, 2018 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Toronto 0 0 3 0—3
Florida 1 1 1 1—4

First Period_1, Florida, Barkov 12 (Hoffman, Dadonov), 19:56 (pp).

Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 9 (Hoffman, Yandle), 8:03 (pp).

Third Period_3, Toronto, Tavares 20 (Gardiner, Rielly), 10:24. 4, Toronto, Marner 7 (Kadri, Zaitsev), 16:21. 5, Florida, Barkov 13 (Brouwer, Malgin), 16:48. 6, Toronto, Marner 8 (Rielly, Gardiner), 18:20.

Overtime_7, Florida, Barkov 14 (Huberdeau), 3:24.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 8-10-14_32. Florida 10-15-7-1_33.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 4; Florida 2 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 17-9-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Florida, Luongo 6-5-1 (32-29).

A_14,177 (19,250). T_2:49.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

