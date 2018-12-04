Maple Leafs-Sabres Sums

Toronto 0 2 1 1—4 Buffalo 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_None. Penalties_None.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 14 (Hainsey), 8:33. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 8 (Ristolainen, Beaulieu), 14:01. 3, Toronto, Gardiner 2 (Marner, Tavares), 19:50. Penalties_Brown, TOR, (interference), 11:19; Thompson, BUF, (hooking), 11:39.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Eichel 6 (Ristolainen, Skinner), 2:39. 5, Buffalo, Eichel 7 (Reinhart), 12:57. 6, Toronto, Marleau 7 (Matthews, Rielly), 14:47. Penalties_Thompson, BUF, (hooking), 7:16; Marleau, TOR, (interference), 8:44.

Overtime_7, Toronto, Matthews 15 (Kapanen, Gardiner), 4:57. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Toronto 7-10-11-2_30. Buffalo 14-12-11-4_41.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 16-7-0 (41 shots-38 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-0-3 (30-26).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_1:38.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Darren Gibbs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.