Mariners sign lefty reliever Zac Rosscup to 1-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup to a $610,000, one-year deal, adding depth to their overhauled bullpen.

Rosscup started the 2018 season with the Colorado Rockies but spent the entire first half of the season on the disabled list before being claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers in July. He had two more stints on the DL due to finger and calf injuries and was limited to 17 appearances and 11 1/3 innings during the season.

Rosscup has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and was with the Rockies in 2017. He has appeared in 88 career games over his five seasons and is a native of Clackamas, Oregon.

