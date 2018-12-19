Listen Live Sports

Marist closes 1st half on 19-0 run, beats New Hampshire

December 19, 2018 6:11 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Brian Parker scored 13 points, Darius Hines and Ryan Funk each added 11 and Marist used a big first-half run to beat New Hampshire 58-49 on Wednesday.

Marist (5-5) had a 14-12 lead with 11:37 left in the first half and cruised into the break with a 21-point lead as New Hampshire went scoreless the rest of the half. New Hampshire went without a two-point field goal in the first half, with all 12 points coming on 3-pointers.

New Hampshire got it within single digits after the first seven minutes of the second half and Jordan Reed’s 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining pulled the Wildcats within 52-45. But Marist scored the next four points for a double-digit lead with just over a minute left.

Reed made four 3-pointers and had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (2-9), who have lost eight straight games. Mark Carbone added three 3s and 11 points, and Jayden Martinez had nine points on 3-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds.

